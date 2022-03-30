ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

NYC ‘Squirrel Man’ tried to return to his park nest, just to get removed again

By Lee Brown
 2 days ago

Manhattan’s now-notorious “Squirrel Man” tried to return to his sky-high “nest” after he was left free to roam — only to have it torn down as he was carted off again Wednesday.

Hours after being freed without bail Tuesday for attacking a Post reporter and a photographer, homeless suspect Rewell Altunaga, 44, was spotted once again in his months-long “tree house” in Riverbank State Park.

But he did not last long this time, with police and ambulance workers arriving to take him to a hospital, and city workers tearing down his blue tarpaulin-covered digs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jAlXQ_0euGKISH00
Rewell Altunaga was spotted once again in his months-long “tree house” in Riverbank State Park.Seth Gottfried https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYZzd_0euGKISH00 “Squirrel Man” tried to return to his sky-high “nest.” https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVBOg_0euGKISH00
Rewell Altunaga was seen being taken away in an ambulance.Steven Hirsch

It had been during a similar cleanup Monday that Altunaga was caught on camera attacking a Post reporter with a huge branch, hitting him in the head, and also whacking a photographer.

He was charged with assault and criminal mischief — but freed on supervised release Monday, at the request of prosecutors.

Wednesday’s clean-up appeared less problematic, with Altunaga taken away in an ambulance, with the NYPD later confirming he was taken to Harlem Hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqNx4_0euGKISH00
Rewell Altunaga was charged with assault and criminal mischief.Seth Gottfried https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUpik_0euGKISH00 City workers tore down Rewell Altunaga’s blue tarpaulin-covered digs.Seth Gottfried https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qgbn0_0euGKISH00
Rewell Altunaga was caught on camera attacking a Post reporter with a huge branch.Seth Gottfried

After he left, helmet-clad workers hoisted themselves into the trees to slowly dismantle the bizarre makeshift home that had sparked a flurry of complaints.

