Subscribe to CNN+ for more 'Big Picture'

Related
Great News! CNN+ Looks to Be a Less Shouty, Ad-Free CNN
With a war threatening Eastern Europe and midterm elections gearing up at home, this week’s launch of CNN+ comes at an ideal time for consumers looking for an inexpensive, ad-free news outlet with global reporting and analysis that doesn’t require a monthly cable subscription. For fans of media...
WTOP
SXSW 2022 sees launchpads for TV shows, CNN+ and more
South-By is back! Three years after its last, live, in-person event, South-By-Southwest roared back to life Friday with a full slate of events, panels and activities that gave the impression that COVID — and everything that surrounded it — never existed. While the traffic along Trinity Street and...
CNN+ Will Have to Cure My Breaking News Addiction – But It Won’t Be Easy
The newly launched streaming service offers a respite from the pandemic-fueled, breakneck news-a-palooza we’ve become accustomed to. My name is Joe Bel Bruno, and I’m addicted to the news. CNN has been my habit of choice. Lockdowns during the pandemic gave news junkies exactly what we needed —...
EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced former CNN host Chris Cuomo and wife Cristina enjoy lazy Sunday in Hamptons days after he demanded $125M severance over 'smear campaign'
Former CNN host Chris Cuomo was spotted on a coffee run with his wife Cristina in the Hamptons on Sunday, days after the host filed his first motion demanding $125 million in severance from the network. Cuomo, 51, looked casual in a grey hoodie, blue joggers and On brand black...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Wallace and Brian Williams are among the names being considered to replace Chris Cuomo on CNN
Wallace's name "has been floated internally" to take over the 9 p.m. slot since he's already hosting a CNN+ show, according to The Daily Beast. New CNN boss Chris Licht, meanwhile, is said to be considering Williams following the longtime NBC Newser's departure last year from MSNBC.
MSNBC struggles without Maddow as her ‘veto power’ reportedly keeps Olbermann off network: ‘How embarrassing’
Rachel Maddow’s extended hiatus continues to plague MSNBC as viewers turn away from the liberal network while potential replacements "who don’t pass her ideological litmus test" are reportedly nixed by the absent star. MSNBC has continued to brand its 9 p.m. hour as "The Rachel Maddow Show," but...
Trump may face day in court thanks to lawsuit from reggae singer Eddy Grant
The musician sued the former president and his administration over the use of his song Electric Avenue in an ad in 2020
Chris Cuomo Is Going After CNN For A Ton Of Money After 'Smear Campaign,’ Ropes In Pal Don Lemon, Jake Tapper And More
Chris Cuomo, former reporter at CNN and brother of former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, was fired from the cable news channel in December of last year. Months later, the previous TV mainstay has filed arbitration paperwork against the network, arguing that his firing was not justified and that it was a “smear campaign” to destroy his name in the industry. He’s now asking the network for a whopping $125 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meghan Markle latest news: Prince Harry slammed as he’ll ‘live to regret’ missing Philip’s memorial service
PRINCE Harry has been slammed for 'not bothering' to attend Prince Philip's memorial yesterday, as the late Duke's former protection officer describes his absence as 'pathetic'. Richard Griffin, who was responsible for the Queen and Prince Philip's safety for 14 years, was a guest at today's Service of Thanksgiving at...
Connecticut Post
Craig Melvin Will Leave MSNBC Duties to Focus on ‘Today,’ NBC News
Craig Melvin will leave his 11 a.m. weekday morning slot at MSNBC at the end of March, marking the latest shift of personnel at the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Melvin will focus more heavily on his duties at NBC News and NBC’s “Today” program, where he is as regular a presence as Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, according to a spokesperson for MSNBC. Melvin’s contract with NBCUniversal is believed to lapse at the end of 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter.
‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap
Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
MSNBC, CNN, ABC and more repeatedly pushed critical race theory ideology on TV while denying it exists
MSNBC, CNN, ABC and more repeatedly pushed critical race theory ideology on TV while denying it exists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNN refuses to deny report that there will be job cuts as soon as May at CNN+ due to low subscriptions just a day after the streaming service launched
CNN refused to deny a report that the company is bracing for layoffs as soon as May due to subpar subscription signups for its brand new CNN+ streaming service. Fox Business Network's Charles Gasparino reported on Wednesday that CNN+, a $120 million venture that launched yesterday, is already failing and may not survive on its own for much longer.
CNN's Paula Reid Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'We Could Not Be More Thrilled'
The CNN Senior Legal Affairs Correspondent, 39, is pregnant, expecting her first baby, a daughter, with husband Jason Kolsevich. "My husband and I have waited a long time to get to this point and we could not be more thrilled to welcome our baby girl," she tells PEOPLE. Reid first...
Woman Praised for Pretending to Be Pregnant to Embarrass Acquaintance
"She stuck her nose where it didn't belong for no good reason," one person said in support of the woman.
Fox News crushes CNN, MSNBC to finish with cable news’ largest audience for 81st straight quarter
Fox News finished the first quarter of 2022 as basic cable’s most-watched network, crushing CNN and MSNBC for the 81st straight quarter during a busy news cycle that included Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and round-the-clock political news. Americans flocked to Fox News for the...
Fox News
Media Scrutiny Following Hunter Biden Laptop Story
In October 2020, leading up to the Presidential election, the New York Post published an article reporting that a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden had been recovered and it contained evidence that he was trading on his family’s name. Not only was this story labeled Russian misinformation by countless media organizations, but Twitter and Facebook initially restricted access to the article. Now the New York Times has confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop and the messages that it contained. Howard Kurtz, host of “MediaBUZZ” on the FOX News Channel and the Media BUZZMeter podcast joins to breakdown how the mainstream media originally suppressed this story, the recent corroboration of this story creating questions surrounding journalistic accountability and how this may impact the public’s trust in the media.
'Am I the Drama?': Siberian Husky at Groomers Leaves Internet in Stitches
"This is me when my husband tries to get me out of bed in the morning," wrote one commenter.
Man Slammed for Expecting Wife to Cook Lunches for His Five Coworkers
The Redditor said that although she enjoys cooking for husband, cooking for his colleagues was not a "pleasant experience."
'Controlling Bully': Internet Slams Dad Over Prank on Son at Wedding
Reddit is aghast at the mean mushroom-based prank one father has played on his offspring,
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0