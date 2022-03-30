Pitt Starts Week Slow as They Move Towards Spring Game

Pat Narduzzi wasn't sold on Pitt's opening practice.

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was quick to comment on his team's lack of effort following practice nine of spring ball.

Narduzzi said the team came out impressive during their weekly scrimmage Saturday. The Panthers wore just shells to open Week 3, which the head coach said could have lowered the effort.

"Maybe they're being nice and being nice to their teammates," Narduzzi said, "but it's still a physical game and you've still got to thud stuff up."

Pitt will likely go back to pads on Thursday for practice 10 as they inch closer to the Blue-Gold Game on April 9. The Panthers still have a number of position battles going, including quarterback between Nick Patti and Kedon Slovis.

Narduzzi continued to practice their efforts during the weekly scrimmage, which leaves hope for a quick uplift after a down day.

"It's never as bad and never as good as you think it's going to be," Narduzzi said. "I just felt like the effort was not as good as I want it to be. We'll check the tape out, maybe I'm dead wrong."

The Panthers hope to be as energized, if not more, moving deeper into spring ball. They've had plenty of "great" days leading up to this point, but Tuesday's practice was just a "good day. Not great day."

