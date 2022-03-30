CVS Health reaches $484 million opioid settlement with Florida

CVS Health w ill settle with Florida over allegations related to opioid prescriptions, the company announced Wednesday.

The $484 million settlement will resolve CVS's role in an opioid lawsuit that will begin in April and is part of a larger settlement that will help Florida combat the growing use of opioids in the United States.



"Putting these claims behind us is in the best interest of all parties and helps sharpen our focus on delivering a personalized, connected health care experience for the millions of consumers who rely on us," CVS Health executive Thomas Moriarty said in a press statement . "We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with the State of Florida in providing programs, services, and solutions to reduce the illegitimate use of opioid medications."

CVS's agreement was part of a larger settlement from multiple drug companies regarding its alleged role in the opioid epidemic, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. Teva Pharmaceuticals will pay nearly $195 million, and Allergan PLC will pay more than $134 million to resolve the dispute. Teva will also provide Florida with $84 million worth of NARCAN nasal spray, which is used to treat opioid overdoses, the settlement said.

"The [money] secured from CVS, Teva, Allergan and Endo will help further our efforts to remediate the harm and suffering of Floridians," Moody said in a press statement .

The settlement with Florida does not include any admission of wrongdoing, according to CVS.

While CVS, Allergan, and Teva are no longer facing Florida's class-action lawsuit , several other medical companies and at least one pharmacy will face scrutiny when the trial begins next month. The 2018 lawsuit names Purdue Pharmaceuticals, Walgreens, Johnson & Johnson, and several others as playing a significant role in the opioid crisis.