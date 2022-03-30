ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Miranda Lambert Announces ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency Kicking Off in September

By Clayton Edwards
 2 days ago
It’s a good time to be a Miranda Lambert fan. Recently, she announced a new album and dropped the single “Strange” to give us a taste of the direction she’s heading with the new project. Additionally, she’ll be hitting the road with Little Big Town on the Bandwagon Tour in May. Earlier today, Miranda Lambert announced a Las Vegas residency that will give fans plenty of chances to catch her show in Sin City.

Earlier today, Miranda Lambert took to social media to announce Velvet Rodeo: The Residency at Zappos Theater in Las Vegas. The shindig kicks off on September 23rd and comes to a close on April 9th. All told, fans will have twenty-four chances to catch the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year in Sin City. Check out the post below.

In the caption, Miranda Lambert excitedly told her fans that she is heading to Las Vegas. She added that that Velvet Rodeo kicks off this fall. However, we don’t have to wait quite that long to secure our place in the crowd. Tickets for all 24 shows go on sale on April 7th. Presale for the residency starts Friday, April 1st, but that is only for RanFans, Miranda’s fan club. She added that you can join the club and get more info on her official website.

Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas Residency: Dates and Details

Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo: The Residency will take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Lambert and her team designed the stage show exclusively for Zappos Theater, according to an AP Report.

More importantly, Miranda built her setlist for her fans. She’ll perform all of her biggest hits as well as fan-favorite album cuts from all of her solo records. By the time she opens the gate for Velvet Rodeo, her new album Palomino will be out. So, fans will get to hear songs from that record as well.

About Velvet Rodeo, Miranda Lambert said, “When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas. I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing, and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

Velvet Rodeo Dates

September 23, 24, 28, 30

October 1, 5, 7, 8

November 26, 27, 30

December 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

March 24, 25, 30

April 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

