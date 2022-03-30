ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Arkansas elementary school gym destroyed in tornado

By C.C. McCandless
 2 days ago

According to a social media post by the Springdale School District, the George Elementary School gymnasium was destroyed by the tornado that swept through Northwest Arkansas early in the morning on March 30.

