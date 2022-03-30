USDA predicts higher grocery prices

Costco is known for its no-frills warehouse and discounts on bulk-sized items. The lack of flashy displays means the depot store doesn't spend extra on marketing and advertising in the stores, and those savings are passed on to the customers. Since Costco operates on a membership system, the yearly dues help keep costs down as well. One thing many shoppers flock to Costco for is their meat section. On the Costco website, the beef selection shows a myriad of different cuts with many multi-packs, and as Rather-Be-Shopping.com reports, these portioned bags are sold at a "steep discount" and make it super easy to freeze the meat.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO