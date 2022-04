Toledo police are renewing efforts to solve a homicide that dates back nearly a year, an incident in which the victim was shot 11 times. Police said Scott Hopings, 33, was found at 11:26 p.m. April 7 in the parking lot at Andrea’s Sports Pub, 3338 W. Alexis Rd., suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:02 a.m., according to an autopsy report from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

