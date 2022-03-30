ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders owner Dan Snyder not involved in day-to-day operations, no timetable for return

By Chelena Goldman
 2 days ago
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is currently keeping his distance from the organization. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

As the NFL's league-wide meetings got underway this week, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was nowhere to be found. And it looks like it is going to stay that way for a while.

"Dan Snyder has not been involved in day-to-day operations," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters this week, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

It has been almost a year since the NFL brought the hammer down on Snyder and fined him $10 million following an investigation into the team's toxic workplace environment. Snyder, it seems, has stayed away from the daily goings-on involving the team while wife Tanya, who is co-CEO, remains heavily involved.

Snyder's sole appearance this calendar year was in February when he provided comments on the team's rebranding. He wasn't even present when the team announced Carson Wentz as its new starting quarterback.

"Don’t believe [Dan has] been at the facility at all," Goodell continued, "and when we continue to have league matters, Tanya has represented the team as the CEO both on a day-to-day basis but also here with the league. She represented the club here [at the meetings], and that will continue for at least the foreseeable future. But Dan and I will talk about that at some point."

Snyder's representatives said last summer the owner's diminished role with the team is "voluntary" although there has been no indication as to how long said voluntary leave may be.

Keeping distance from the team hasn't kept Snyder from making headlines. At a roundtable meeting by the U.S. House Committee on Oversite and Reform last month, former Commanders' employees leveled new allegations against Snyder, including sexual misconduct. Washington originally said it would oversee the investigation into the allegations, but the NFL quickly intervened and is conducting the investigation instead.

There is no indication at this time that Snyder will step down as owner.

