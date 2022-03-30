ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC's Blue Beetle Casts Sharon Stone in Villainous Role

By Michael Baculinao
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharon Stone is making her return to the DC universe. One of the DCEU films that are currently in the works is Blue Beetle which will focus on the Jaime Reyes iteration of the titular hero. For the past few weeks, we've been learning a lot of casting news regarding the...

