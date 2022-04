SAG-AFTRA has weighed in on the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night in which the King Richard actor slapped the comedian after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. “As the union representing presenters and other performers working on the Oscars, SAG-AFTRA is focused on ensuring our members always work in a safe environment,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. “Violence or physical abuse in the workplace is never appropriate and the union condemns any such conduct. The incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable. We...

