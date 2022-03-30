ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Severe weather threat prompts school, government schedule changes Wednesday

By Staff report
NOLA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe threat of severe weather rolling across the metro New Orleans area Wednesday afternoon and evening has prompted a number of school districts to alter their schedules. Civil District Court, as well as...

www.nola.com

WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak looms for hard-hit South

An expansive and potent storm is taking aim at the southern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The storm system is predicted to sweep across the nation this week, bringing wintry impacts to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes and all facets of severe weather to the South Central and Southeastern states.
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
MyArkLaMiss

A Confirmed Tornado Touches Down in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, MS (KTVE/KARD) – A confirmed tornado touched down near Vicksburg, Mississippi on Tuesday as a part of the severe storms in the area. One of the areas hit the hardest was the Eagle Lake region just northwest of the city where the tornado was caught on camera by a local resident. “I ran inside […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WCTV

School closures around the Big Bend and South Georgia due to expected severe weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several school districts in our area are canceling school tomorrow in anticipation of a severe weather event. The following schools will be closed on Thursday, March 31:. FLORIDA. Franklin County Schools. Jackson County Schools. Wakulla County Schools. Liberty County Schools. Calhoun County Schools. GEORGIA. Seminole County...
AccuWeather

Potent winter storm to spark severe weather in the Southeast

AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that the warm side of a major storm system tracking into the eastern United States could cause an outbreak of severe thunderstorms in the Southeast from late Friday into Saturday. It's already been an active week for severe weather in the region following a few tornadoes...
FLORIDA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Severe Storms, Tornado Threat Moving Across Louisiana

The National Weather Service radar from reporting stations in Lake Charles and in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans area have their radar screens lit up like Christmas Trees this morning. No, all that green you see on the scan is not in celebration of St. Patrick's Day it's rain. The yellow and the red you see represented on the scan, that's very heavy rain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE

