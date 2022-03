Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga might have enjoyed a modicum of success following its initial debut in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2018, but it wasn't until the anime premiered in Fall 2020 that the series exploded into a whole new realm of recognition. The first season of the series was such a success with fans it was no surprise to find out that when the first season came to an end, there were already plans in place to continue the anime even further. What was a surprise, however, was finding out that the anime would be making its feature film debut.

