Drivers Face Hefty Prices At The Pump

Many Britons are stepping into April with trepidation, as the cost of living crisis is set to worsen with a number of changes that will mean higher bills and prices.With inflation already at its highest rate since March 1992, customers have seen the price of nearly everything increase – from food to clothing to furniture.But some of the most significant increases will be put in place from Friday 1 April, as the energy price cap goes up and changes to national insurance and VAT come into effect.Reductions in pandemic support from the government for businesses is also expected to push...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO