Traffic

Drivers Face Hefty Prices At The Pump

CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are struggling to pay your energy bills, help is...

www.cbs46.com

BBC

Cost of living: Heating oil price increases prompt theft warning

An 89-year-old man was left with no warmth for a week after his heating oil was stolen by thieves capitalising on soaring prices, police have said. The man, who lives alone, was left "cold and vulnerable", according to his daughter, Lucie Fletcher. Police in East Yorkshire say they have seen...
GAS PRICE
WKRC

Gas station drops prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/WKRC) — Amid an international surge in the cost of fuel, a North Carolina gas station surprised drivers Thursday by dropping prices. Regular gas was selling for $2.25 a gallon at the Burnsville Citgo at the corner of U.S. 19 East and Depot Street. The station's owners...
TRAFFIC
#Metro Atlanta
CBS Boston

Uber Adding Temporary ‘Fuel Fee’ Due To Soaring Gas Prices

BOSTON (CBS) – Sharply rising gas prices are about to make your next Uber ride a bit more expensive. Starting on Wednesday, the ride-hailing company is rolling out a temporary “fuel fee.” The money will go directly to drivers. That means customers will pay about 45 cents more for each Uber Eats order, or up to 55 cents more per ride. Uber said it will re-evaluate the surcharge in 60 days. The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gas in Massachusetts is $4.35, which is about 86 cents more than it was just one month ago.
TRAFFIC
98.1 KHAK

Iowans Will Be Forced To Pay For High Diesel Prices

As fuel prices are getting higher and higher, people are opting to drive less and less. Here in Iowa, we have it “better” than the coasts but raising prices are still not ideal. But imagine owning a fleet of semi-trucks!. Jeff Arens, the general manager for Schuster Trucking...
IOWA STATE
Daily Mail

Fillet at the pumps instead! Fisherman tops up boat at BP garage after red diesel bill nearly DOUBLES - amid fury as average price of petrol hits 167p and diesel reaches 179p per litre despite FALLING cost of wholesale fuel and oil

A fisherman whose bill for rebated 'red' diesel nearly doubled has hauled his boat out of the water and transported it to a petrol station on a lorry to fill it with normal diesel so he can cut costs. Seventh-generation fisherman Chris Attenborough, of Herne Bay, Kent, has said he...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

From energy to travel: The 8 biggest price hikes as cost of living rises

Many Britons are stepping into April with trepidation, as the cost of living crisis is set to worsen with a number of changes that will mean higher bills and prices.With inflation already at its highest rate since March 1992, customers have seen the price of nearly everything increase – from food to clothing to furniture.But some of the most significant increases will be put in place from Friday 1 April, as the energy price cap goes up and changes to national insurance and VAT come into effect.Reductions in pandemic support from the government for businesses is also expected to push...
BUSINESS
FloridaDaily

AAA: Gas Prices in Florida Fell Drastically in Recent Days

The price of oil suffered steep losses last week, enabling the price of gasoline to back off from record highs. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers in Florida paid an average price of $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.35 a gallon at the start of last week and below the national average of $4.23 a gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
FOXBusiness

Uber, Lyft drivers consider quitting as pain at the gas pump grows

A number of Uber and Lyft drivers are considering quitting the app-based ride-hailing platforms as fueling up becomes costlier, with some calling the newly announced surcharges "insulting". The companies announced this month a 55-cent per-ride surcharge that would be paid directly to drivers, in response to record gas prices because...
BUFORD, GA
MyArkLaMiss

AAA forecasts increasing prices could push down demand for gas in US

A new report released by AAA Monday found that $4 per gallon is the tipping point for most Americans when it comes to changing how they buy gas. A survey showed that more than half of respondents would change their driving habits and lifestyle if they were facing $4 gas, while that number jumped to 75% if the price rose to $5.
TRAFFIC
Magic Baltimore

Money Matters: Despite Gas Prices, Jini Thornton Shares Ways You Can Save Money In Various Parts Of Your Life

Inflation is hitting us at record levels in various parts of our lives, with no sign of price drops happening anytime soon. After the recent surge in gas prices became a viral topic of discussion, we decide to invite Jini Thornton on the show for a special segment of “Money Matters” to give us all some tips on how to save money in other areas.
TRAFFIC

