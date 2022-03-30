Grassley Defends Clarence and Ginni Thomas

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he has no worries about Justice Clarence Thomas and any possible cases that may come before the US Supreme Court regarding the January 6th riot. Several agencies report Thomas’ wife, Ginni, exchanged more than two dozen texts with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about efforts to overturn the election. Grassley says a wife has a right to her own personal opinions and that, “I don’t want to tell Mrs. Grassley what she can say or not say.” Grassley, a Republican, calls Justice Thomas “a person of integrity” and it’s Thomas alone who should decide if he should recuse himself from any future proceedings.