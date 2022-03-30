ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Grassley Defends Clarence and Ginni Thomas

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Washington, DC) — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he has no worries about Justice Clarence Thomas and any possible cases that may come before the US Supreme Court regarding the January 6th riot. Several agencies report Thomas’ wife, Ginni, exchanged more than two dozen texts with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about efforts to overturn the election. Grassley says a wife has a right to her own personal opinions and that, “I don’t want to tell Mrs. Grassley what she can say or not say.” Grassley, a Republican, calls Justice Thomas “a person of integrity” and it’s Thomas alone who should decide if he should recuse himself from any future proceedings.

Brian Nervig
1d ago

if you support them you are as guiltyas they are and as guilty as Trump is for all the Federal Felonies he has committedagainst the Founders of this Nation after Biden was Elected as President by 83 million people

Pamela Matney
1d ago

Old man Grassley is out of touch! Mrs. Thomas donated monet to help overturn the election. Both Thomas' should be punished.THE LIFETIME APPT TO USSC NEEDS TO END

