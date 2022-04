With Star Wars characters such as Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi making their franchise returns, there are other fan-favorites characters that folks are hoping to see again. One such character is Mace Windu, the Jedi played by Samuel L. Jackson in the prequels. Ever since his character died in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Jackson has expressed his interest in a possible return to the galaxy far, far away and has said multiple times that he doesn't believe his character is actually dead. Recently, the actor revealed on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused that he shared an idea about his return with The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard. Today, Horowitz's shared a clip of the moment and Howard had a fun reaction.

