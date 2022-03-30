ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnolds Park, IA

Concert in NW Iowa to Benefit Arise Ukraine

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago

(Arnolds Park, IA) — A concert is planned for next month at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park that will be a benefit for the people of Ukraine. Clay Norris, executive director of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association, says the “Rock for Ukraine” show on April Eleventh will feature three well-known Iowa bands — The Senders, The Itty Bitty Boji Band, and Lake Patrol. Norris says the concert will feature a wide range of popular music from the late 1950’s through the ’90’s. There’s a suggested donation of ten dollars for admission, with proceeds going to the Christian charity Arise Ukraine, which Norris says provides relief supplies to the war-torn country.

