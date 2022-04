There's is certainly a lot of buzz surrounding Alan Jackson's Last Call: One More For The Road Tour, which will make its only Minnesota stop in July. Alan Jackson will take the stage at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, July 29. While tickets go on sale to the the general public through Ticketmaster at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18, there is a special pre-sale you can take advantage of prior to that.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO