The Westfield City Council voted against an ordinance to create an advisory council on disability during its March 14 meeting. The council voted 5-2 against the ordinance. Council member Scott Willis presented the ordinance. He said Westfield is behind other cities, such as Fishers and Carmel, which have similar ordinances for disability advisory councils. Willis said an advisory council would give the disability community a larger voice and more input on developments in the city.

