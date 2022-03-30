Lykke Li at The Warfield in San Francisco – presale code

The Gaslight Anthem have officially called time on their hiatus, and announced their first tour dates in four years. The New Jersey band's return was teased with recent social media posts from frontman Brian Fallon, who wrote “I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band. We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us.”

