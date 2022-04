Jazzy low-key speakeasies and colossal venues fit for thousands: Minneapolis has an impressive amount of variance among the best places for live music. The city’s music scene keeps it moving all year long, from sunshine-doused summer festivals to big-name shows that have fans lining up to enter in subzero winter temperatures. A thriving local hip-hop scene, along with Minnesotan talent in every genre, should put Minneapolis on all music lovers' radar.

MUSIC ・ 18 DAYS AGO