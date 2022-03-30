Lykke Li’s show in Los Angeles, CA – presale code

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

 2 days ago

The new Lykke Li presale password is now on our site! Everyone with this presale code will have the opportunity to get tickets before the general public!. You won’t want to miss Lykke...

NME

Lykke Li unveils details of new “immersive audiovisual album”, ‘EYEYE’

Lykke Li has announced details of a new album, ‘EYEYE’, described as her “most intimate project to date” and an “immersive audiovisual album”. Sharing the news today today (March 24), the album sees Li reunite with longtime collaborator Björn Yttling, their first time working together since her 2014 album, ‘I’ll Never Learn’. He had previously worked Li on her first three albums. ‘EYEYE’ is released on May 20 and you can pre-order the album here.
Vogue Magazine

With Her New Album EYEYE, Lykke Li Is Closing the Chapter on Heartbreak

“NO HOTEL,” the first song from Lykke Li’s fifth album, EYEYE, begins with chirping birdsong and murmuring voices and what sounds like the rattle of a clapper board. “There’s no hotel, no cigarettes,” she sings, raw and plaintive against the languid strum of a guitar. “And you’re still in love with someone else.” The artwork accompanying the song is a blurred image of the Swedish singer-songwriter, the effect more intoxicated than intentionally artful. Her eyes are red raw and glossy with tears, ready to roll into the back of her head in gut-wrenching despair.
Rolling Stone

Lykke Li Details Album ‘Eyeye’ After Dropping First Song in Two Years

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/24): On Friday, Lykke Li announced the release of her immersive audiovisual album Eyeye, out May 20. The LP will feature seven tracks — including her new single “No Hotel” — and with their accompanying visuals, the project will find Lykke Li telling a story about the cycles of love, addiction, relapse, and obsession. “We wanted to capture the beauty and grandeur of a three-hour European arthouse movie while making something native to modern media,” Li said in a statement about the album’s visual element. “The intention is to deliver the full impact of...
