Lykke Li’s show in Los Angeles, CA – presale code

“NO HOTEL,” the first song from Lykke Li’s fifth album, EYEYE, begins with chirping birdsong and murmuring voices and what sounds like the rattle of a clapper board. “There’s no hotel, no cigarettes,” she sings, raw and plaintive against the languid strum of a guitar. “And you’re still in love with someone else.” The artwork accompanying the song is a blurred image of the Swedish singer-songwriter, the effect more intoxicated than intentionally artful. Her eyes are red raw and glossy with tears, ready to roll into the back of her head in gut-wrenching despair.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO