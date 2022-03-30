Lykke Li’s show in Los Angeles, CA – presale code

L.A has much more Italian restaurants than it needs for a city. The city's Italian dining scene is dizzying in scope, from pizza, pasta, antipasti, grilled meats to gelato. In this top restaurant, diners make reservations months in advance. However, once seated, the sfincione ($8), a Sicilian focaccia topped with rosemary and sea salt, proves that it is worth it. Highlights include polipo (charred octopus), Polpette della Maestra Allesandra (pork meatballs with salsa verde and Parmigiano Reggiano, $18), and arrosticini (grilled lamb skewers, $20).
