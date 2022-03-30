ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lykke Li’s show in Chicago, IL – presale password

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

The new Lykke Li presale passcode is now on TMPresale.com! During this exclusive pre-sale period you have got the chance to get show tickets before everyone else. Seems to us like this just...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Lykke Li unveils details of new “immersive audiovisual album”, ‘EYEYE’

Lykke Li has announced details of a new album, ‘EYEYE’, described as her “most intimate project to date” and an “immersive audiovisual album”. Sharing the news today today (March 24), the album sees Li reunite with longtime collaborator Björn Yttling, their first time working together since her 2014 album, ‘I’ll Never Learn’. He had previously worked Li on her first three albums. ‘EYEYE’ is released on May 20 and you can pre-order the album here.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Lykke Li Details Album ‘Eyeye’ After Dropping First Song in Two Years

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/24): On Friday, Lykke Li announced the release of her immersive audiovisual album Eyeye, out May 20. The LP will feature seven tracks — including her new single “No Hotel” — and with their accompanying visuals, the project will find Lykke Li telling a story about the cycles of love, addiction, relapse, and obsession. “We wanted to capture the beauty and grandeur of a three-hour European arthouse movie while making something native to modern media,” Li said in a statement about the album’s visual element. “The intention is to deliver the full impact of...
MUSIC
UPI News

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man. Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles. Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS 8

Win tickets to see Elton John in concert – live at Petco Park!

CBS 8 Mornings at 6am and CBS 8 News – Live at 6pm are giving away eight (8) Grand Prize packages each featuring a pair of tickets to see rock legend Elton John, LIVE in concert at Petco Park on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour. This contest ends at 11:59pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard Preview New Song ‘Kick’ From Upcoming Album ‘Diamond Star Halos’

Click here to read the full article. Def Leppard are releasing their new LP Diamond Star Halos on May 27th, and you can hear leadoff single “Kick” right now. Diamond Star Halos is the band’s first collection of new songs since 2015’s Def Leppard. They recorded it throughout the two-year pandemic with frontman Joe Elliott in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage in England and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell in England, and drummer Rick Allen in the United States. “Without the pressure of timelines or a fixed schedule,” reads a press release, “they poured all of their energy into crafting 15...
MUSIC
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lykke Li
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on New LP, Upcoming Motley Crue Tour, and Why They’ll Never Retire

Click here to read the full article. In the spring of 2020, Def Leppard made plans to gather at Joe Elliott’s house in Ireland to record a handful of tunes before starting rehearsals for their stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett. They knew they wouldn’t have nearly enough time to finish an album, but they wanted to start the process and hopefully resume it once the tour wrapped for the year. They planned on coming together in late March, just as the pandemic was shutting down global travel along with the entire live music industry. “They weren’t allowed...
MUSIC
Stereogum

She & Him Announce Brian Wilson Tribute Tour

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are back with She & Him. This time, they’re embarking on a tour called Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson. Presumably that means a lot of Beach Boys, but the tour is also billed as featuring songs from across the She & Him catalog, making it the first time they’ve done a non-Christmas-music tour since 2013.
NME

Kraftwerk add further dates to 2022 North American tour

Kraftwerk have added further dates to their upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the new dates below and buy tickets here. The German electronic pioneers are set to kick-off the North American leg of their renowned ‘3D Tour’ in May, starting in St. Louis on May 27 and finishing in Vancouver on July 10.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Gaslight Anthem end hiatus, announce UK, Europe and US tours

The Gaslight Anthem have officially called time on their hiatus, and announced their first tour dates in four years. The New Jersey band's return was teased with recent social media posts from frontman Brian Fallon, who wrote “I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band. We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us.”
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presale Passwords
loudersound.com

Roxy Music reunite for first tour in 11 years

Roxy Music will reunite to celebrate their 50th anniversary by playing their first live shows for 11 years. Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson will reunite for the first time since their sold-out and critically acclaimed 2011 For Your Pleasure tour, will perform ten arena shows across the US and Canada, before hitting UK shores in October.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Roxy Music Perform ‘Avalon’ at 2019 Rock Hall Induction

Earlier this week, Roxy Music announced plans for a 50th-anniversary reunion tour that will feature core members Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson. The 13-date tour kicks off Sept. 7 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and wraps up Oct. 14 at the O2 Arena in London, with a stop in between at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy