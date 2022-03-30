Lykke Li’s show in Chicago, IL – presale password

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/24): On Friday, Lykke Li announced the release of her immersive audiovisual album Eyeye, out May 20. The LP will feature seven tracks — including her new single “No Hotel” — and with their accompanying visuals, the project will find Lykke Li telling a story about the cycles of love, addiction, relapse, and obsession.
“We wanted to capture the beauty and grandeur of a three-hour European arthouse movie while making something native to modern media,” Li said in a statement about the album’s visual element. “The intention is to deliver the full impact of...
Comments / 0