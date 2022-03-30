ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden to receive second COVID-19 booster shot

By Naomi Lim
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxaXh_0euGDlOV00

President Joe Biden will receive his second COVID-19 booster shot, days after the extra Pfizer and Moderna doses were approved by federal public health officials for people ages 50 and older.

Biden will roll up his sleeve after remarks Wednesday afternoon, in which he is expected to urge Congress to appropriate more emergency pandemic funding and unveil a website to be a one-stop shop for coronavirus information, according to a White House official.

"The shot will be administered by a member of the White House Medical Unit," the official said.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the decision regarding the second boosters for the age group, as well as younger immunocompromised people, without consulting their independent vaccine advisory committees. These people are eligible for the shots four months after their last doses.

BIDEN BILLIONAIRE TAX FACES OBSTACLES IN CONGRESS AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS

The move raised questions given Biden's insistence he would "follow the science," but it also coincides with concerns that the BA.2 omicron variant will result in another wave in the coming weeks.

The new website, COVID.gov, combines Vaccines.gov and COVIDTests.gov. It also provides information about masks and, for the first time, treatments in English, Spanish, and Chinese.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Free testing and treatment for uninsured people started being cut this week as money is sapped from specific programs. The White House has asked lawmakers for $22.5 billion in immediate emergency spending.

Comments / 79

It's a Breeze
2d ago

Can't hurt him...he's already a vegetable anyway🥒🥕🌽🥦🥔! To each his own. Just don't force the rest of the world

Reply
67
Angie
2d ago

He's not getting any shot. Thus is part of the ruse that's about to begin again with the supposedly new variant BA2.

Reply
17
Bootboyrick
2d ago

He is already a vegetable. If it doesn’t kill him, he might have the brain cell that of potato.

Reply(1)
30
If you enjoy reading articles from
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer

195K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

107M+

Views

Follow WashingtonExaminer and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Vaccines Gov#Chinese
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
195K+
Followers
62K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy