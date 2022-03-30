Biden to receive second COVID-19 booster shot

President Joe Biden will receive his second COVID-19 booster shot, days after the extra Pfizer and Moderna doses were approved by federal public health officials for people ages 50 and older.

Biden will roll up his sleeve after remarks Wednesday afternoon, in which he is expected to urge Congress to appropriate more emergency pandemic funding and unveil a website to be a one-stop shop for coronavirus information, according to a White House official.

"The shot will be administered by a member of the White House Medical Unit," the official said.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the decision regarding the second boosters for the age group, as well as younger immunocompromised people, without consulting their independent vaccine advisory committees. These people are eligible for the shots four months after their last doses.

BIDEN BILLIONAIRE TAX FACES OBSTACLES IN CONGRESS AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS

The move raised questions given Biden's insistence he would "follow the science," but it also coincides with concerns that the BA.2 omicron variant will result in another wave in the coming weeks.

The new website, COVID.gov, combines Vaccines.gov and COVIDTests.gov. It also provides information about masks and, for the first time, treatments in English, Spanish, and Chinese.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Free testing and treatment for uninsured people started being cut this week as money is sapped from specific programs. The White House has asked lawmakers for $22.5 billion in immediate emergency spending.