The card for the 4/7 episode of NXT UK is beginning to build up. During the 3/31 episode of the show, Charlie Dempsey took issue with Gallus having a monopoly on the Heritage Cup as of late. This led to a match between Dempsey and Wolfgang being announced for the 4/7 episode of NXT UK. The two have only been in a NXT UK ring together one time before, that being when Die Familie (Charlie Dempsey, Rohan Raja & Teoman) took on Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) back on the 11/18/21 episode of the show.

