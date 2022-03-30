ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Florida teacher upset he can't share gay experiences with kindergartners

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

Comments / 1761

Seoirse Adh
2d ago

For a teacher to teach his sexual style and preference is bullying...child endangerment, predatory and grooming for exploitation. Time for teacher to be fired

Reply(174)
1895
Brendan Burn
2d ago

OMG. Why do I have to hear about someone’s sexual preference every day of my life. I don’t wear a T shirt that says I’m straight and proud of it. I also don’t talk to my little ones about what my preference in partners is. This has got to stop. If your gay then just be gay. If your Transgender then just be transgender but stop throwing it in everyone’s face. It getting to be pathetic. I have gay friends I love them to death but they don’t tell me everyday that they are gay or visa versa. My question is. Why does everyone have to know what and who you are or what you decide to do with your life. Your just bringing unwanted attention onto yourselves.

Reply(60)
1645
Jimmy Massey
2d ago

Get rid of all of them they don’t need to be teaching our children period and I don’t care who don’t like it get them out of our school room they don’t be long there

Reply(36)
846
