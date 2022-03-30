Celebrate a World of Flavors with National Nutrition Month

If you’re in pursuit of happiness, one simple solution is a stroll in the park.That’s the conclusion of a sweeping new study which measured the happiness effects of city parks in America’s 25 largest cities.The happiness benefit provided by nature for city dwellers was so strong that it was roughly equivalent to the mood spike people experience on holidays like Thanksgiving or New Year’s Day, scientists discovered. And that happiness uptick from city parks was experienced not just during summer holidays and weekends but throughout the year and across every season.Indianapolis, Indiana topped the list of the places where...

LIFESTYLE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO