Connor Sports to provide official courts for 2022 NCAA March Madness

Roughly 90 years ago, the first-ever men’s NCAA’s March Madness tournament took place on March 27, 1939, when the Oregon Webfoots (now the Ducks) took on the Ohio State Buckeyes to decide the inaugural champion of college basketball. Thanks in part to dominant play throughout the tournament by Oregon’s well-tenured side of veteran college athletes, upstart head coach “Young” Howard Hobson had little to no trouble maneuvering through the eight-team tournament field en route to their first, and the only national title in school history. While both schools are still well-respected today, their path to the first finals was much easier than that of the Saint Peter’s Peacocks and their improbable run this year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO