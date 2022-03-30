ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Entries We Love: Jackfruit, 'Lou'

By Elle Mannion
kaxe.org
 2 days ago

Jack Braun, the singer-songwriter who performs as Jackfruit, opens their Tiny Desk Contest entry narrating an act of defiance: "I asked you to grow your hair out / So you slept with a girl...

www.kaxe.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Entries We Love: SNACKTIME PHILLY, 'Gotta Get Funky'

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa. Pairs well with: Pumping yourself up in your room before heading out. SNACKTIME PHILLY's Tiny Desk Contest entry opens with a classic party scene — glasses clinking, pizza boxes stacking, energy building. And within the first few seconds of the intro, you'll be wishing you got an invite to this party. "Gotta Get Funky" is a proposal — a command, really — and the group's high-energy performance makes the title an easy request. Juggling sophisticated solos, impassioned breakdowns and joyful lyrics, SNACKTIME PHILLY takes you on a wonderfully windy journey that never rests in one place too long. Good luck keeping up; this group is always a few steps ahead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NPR

Entries We Love: Lauren Frihauf, 'Fragments of a Stranger'

Pairs well with: Deciding to reinvent yourself at 4:00 a.m. For this to be Lauren Frihauf's first year old enough to enter the Tiny Desk contest, the maturity in her voice, lyrics and performance is really impressive. As she accompanies herself on a Gretsch guitar, it's easy to get lost in her voice, taking in her mellow tone. Frihauf starts "Fragments of a Stranger'' off simple and gracefully ascends up to a shimmery falsetto that she controls tenderly throughout the performance. The song is an honest confrontation about being lost and not knowing who you are – "I don't know who / I'm looking at / Or what I see / A fragment of a stranger with no self-esteem" – and toward the end, Frihauf finds herself looking for clarity within. "Restore me" she sings, over a vamp that harmonically rises and leaves us floating in a peaceful state of meditation.
BYERS, CO
NPR

Entries We Love: LVNDR, 'Little Alien Tigress of the Sun'

Hometown: Chattanooga, Tenn. Pairs well with: Dimming the lights and bobbing your head to the beat. LVDNR's Tiny Desk contest entry is a vibe, and not only because of singer Maria Jordania's smooth, honeyed voice and clear, light vocal runs. The setting of the video, recorded in a studio in Chattanooga, Tenn. recreates the atmosphere one might find in a small music venue in any city. The mellow, rhythmic instrumentation coming from the keys, bass and drums completes the mood. LVNDR's entry is warm, inviting and perfect for relaxing with a drink in hand.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
NPR

Entries We Love: Kimiko, 'Hush and a Warning Sign'

Hometown: San Diego, Calif. This is Kimiko's first time entering the Tiny Desk Contest, but you'd never know it. Her demeanor is steady and effortlessly commanding, like her voice, and on "Hush and a Warning Sign," her pleading, siren-like vocals take us deep into her eerily beautiful thoughts. The lyrics feel like riddles, as if Kimiko was the only person meant to understand them – an intimate peek into her vulnerable mind. "But nothing ever really matters when you pretend you're something that you're not / And nothing really matters when you're hung up again on your own thoughts," she sings softly. Kimiko's performance proves you don't need to know the meaning of a song, you just need to feel it, and her entry conjures a full range of feelings: longing, frustration, sadness, passion.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
NPR

Entries We Love: Wallace Tallman, 'You Are (Cecilia June)'

Pairs well with: Looking at old family photo albums. "There's nothing in this whole world that you can't do / You're so much stronger than anything life throws you / So even when the storm won't seem to pass through, just sing this tune." Though I don't know for sure who or what they're about, I hear these words and imagine a father's love letter to a newborn daughter, a mantra of affirmations she can return to someday to be reminded who she is. Wallace Tallman's whispery crooning is transportive and cathartic, and when he sings the refrain — "Remember that you are Cecilia June" — for the final time, the feeling is like a satisfied painter reveling in the glory of a completed canvas. It's a muted, lullaby-like performance, just a few simple guitar chords played to a blurry camera lens, but it brought me to tears.
CHICAGO, IL
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Sullivan
loudersound.com

Hardcore Superstar thrust more crotch as Abrakadabra veers toward pastiche

With a band name that’s probably better suited to an adult streaming service, there’s no prize for second-guessing the kind of sleazy, crotch-thrusting rock that Hardcore Superstar have made their remit. At it for 25 years, the Gothenburg quartet obviously owe huge debts to Motley Crue and a...
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Watch Rosalía Perform ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ in ‘SNL’ Debut

Following her U.S. talk-show debut earlier this week, Rosalía appeared as a musical guest for the first time on Saturday Night Live. To kick off her set, the Spanish singer delivered a playful performance of her dancehall-tinged track “Chicken Teriyaki,” the third single from her third studio album Motomami.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackfruit#Beard#Npr#Emotion#N Y Pairs
Kerrang

Too Close To Touch vocalist Keaton Pierce has passed away

Keaton Pierce, vocalist of Kentucky post-hardcore band Too Close To Touch, has tragically passed away. A statement posted by the band on social media said that the singer had been dealing "privately" with "a medical condition", and that they are "shaken and saddened and speechless" by their loss. Read the...
KENTUCKY STATE
NPR

Entries We Love: Marcus Jade, 'Legs and Bones'

Pairs well with: Journaling about your past, pondering about your future. Marcus Jade's entry is recorded with such intimacy that you almost feel like you're invading his space, witnessing a private performance that wasn't meant to be shared – and we're grateful it was. "Legs and Bones" opens with an enchanting guitar melody, as he sets the scene — "tell me how does it feel, to live in the same place you grew up in?" Jade's voice carries such a unique richness and tone, cutting and projecting through the small Brooklyn bedroom like it's a concert hall. He reflects on a strained relationship with his hometown in a spilling stream-of-consciousness – even so, the coherence of Jade's performance makes it surprising to hear this Tiny Desk Entry was made "real quick," as if it was a lark in his day.
BROOKLYN, NY
NPR

Entries We Love: james the eighth, 'Come Around'

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif. Pairs well with: Preparing for a tough conversation with a loved one. "One, two, three, hey!" That's our spirited introduction to "Come Around," in which james the eighth sings passionately about being in a one-sided relationship. However it's happened to you, in romantic, platonic or familial love, the artist's therapeutic vocals vividly express the frustration of dealing with someone who only shows up when they need you: "See things from my point of view / All you do is let me down, 'cause you never come around." james the eighth's R&B-inspired vocals are filled with sultry falsettos and rich vibrato, and a simple arrangement — just a cajón drum, guitar and bass — envelops the melody in a blanket of soul. "Come Around" begins by laying out the addressee's pattern of neglect, and ends with a pretty firm solution: "Don't come around / Don't come knocking on my door." Or, in other words, keep that same energy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Sammy Hagar & the Circle cover Van Halen's Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love – with Michael Anthony on lead vocals

Van Halen's longest-tenured bassist took center stage for a spirited version of the David Lee Roth-era VH classic during the Circle's recent performance in Plant City, Florida. During a typical performance, Sammy Hagar & the Circle run through a fast-paced setlist of Hagar solo hits, some favorites from Hagar's time as the lead singer of Montrose, a few classic rock standards and, of course, a healthy helping of Hagar-era Van Halen cuts.
PLANT CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NPR

Entries We Love: Rebirth Canal, 'AI'

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif. Pairs well with: Sitting down to start a new creative project. Rebirth Canal describes its entry as vocal jazz fusion, but there really isn't a box that can fit this performance. It's jazz, it's electronic, it's world, it's postmodern — but above all, it's surprising. The group's first Tiny Desk Contest submission, "AI," builds with craft and intrigue: Beginning with syncopated syllables chanted over a simple electronic beat, the seeming nonsense sounds invite the listener to linger and wonder. The performance ramps up as phrases begin to lock and loop into place, the camera panning to capture layering instruments. The EWI (electronic wind instrument) particularly stands out, tying genres together with a unique and memorable melody. The real showstopper, though, is the dog sitting contently in the middle of it all, absorbing the surrounding soundscape and making us wish we were there, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Noisecreep

Who Are the Six Outside Writers Credited on Ghost’s ‘Impera’ Album?

The release of Ghost's fifth full length album, Impera, has been a massive success — it sold more copies in the U.S. in its first week than any other album so far this year and hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200. While Tobias Forge is unquestionably the band's mastermind, there are six outside writers on Impera who deserve some credit here as well, so let's learn more about who these... ghostwriters... are.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Parties With Will Smith in Sheer Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Oscars weekend was filled with ample style on and off the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jordyn Woods was one of the celebrities to give her followers a closer look at her outfit of choice as she made her way to a few after-parties. The fashion influencer shared a slew of new images on Instagram on Monday posing in a luxe look that was fitting for Hollywood’s biggest night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods showed off a sheer form-fitting white dress embellished with silver...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Alan Jackson Releases His 16th Career Studio Album, ‘Freight Train,’ In 2010

Since his debut alum in 1987, Alan Jackson has been cranking out great country music for the past 30-plus years. From fan favorite hits like “Chattahoochee” and “Chasing That Neon Rainbow,” to more substantive stuff masterpieces like “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning),” few, if any, artists have made a bigger impact on country music in the past 30 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy