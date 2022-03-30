ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Intel shows off its first Arc desktop GPU, coming summer 2022

By Chaim Gartenberg
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel’s Arc GPUs debuted today for laptops, but the company hasn’t forgotten its highly anticipated re-entry into the world of desktop graphics cards, either: the company showed off a first look at the final Arc hardware, along with a reveal that the first GPUs will arrive...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

GPU prices are tumbling, but there could be trouble ahead

The GPU industry may be a mere few months away from prices finally normalizing, with the recent trend of dropping costs for graphics cards now continuing into March. Tom’s Hardware has documented price changes for graphics cards since January 2022, which has shown encouraging news for an industry that has been decimated with inflated price tags for years. Its latest report confirms a further drop in prices for some of the most popular GPUs.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 GPU just received a record price cut

One of the most popular graphics cards on the market, the Nvidia RTX 3080, has seen one of its biggest official price cuts since the GPU shortage began. Providing further proof that the video card industry is starting to normalize again in regard to costs, retailers in Australia have applied an enormous 35% price cut to Nvidia’s powerful board.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Want an RTX 3090? Nvidia to hand them out for free next week

Nvidia’s Graphics Technology Conference (GTC) is coming up, and this time around, there’ll be more to gain than just a lot of insight into the company’s findings and plans. Nvidia announced that during the conference, it will be giving out GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards signed by...
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpu#Early Summer#Design#Laptop#Hdmi#Displayport#Founder
Digital Trends

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hurry and grab an HP ProDesk desktop while it’s $580 off

As more people shift into work-from-home setups and sign up for online classes, the importance of owning a powerful desktop PC continues to grow. If your computer badly needs an upgrade as it can no longer keep up with your daily activities, it’s time to take advantage of desktop computer deals. There are a lot of choices out there, but it’s highly recommended that you check out the offers available from HP, which is one of the most trusted names in the industry. For example, the HP ProDesk 405 G8 Desktop Mini PC is available for just $683, as there’s currently a $581 discount on its original price of $1,264. If you take advantage of this offer, you’re probably going to have enough cash to also buy from desktop monitor deals.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Nab this RTX 3060-powered gaming desktop at a budget gaming desktop price

Start the week out right with this Newegg flash sale on an ABS Master gaming PC for $1,000 until the end of the day. It's $400 off its listed price, which officially knocks it down to budget PC pricing territory, which is always a good thing. It's also a decent starter PC that will give you a good foundation if you are looking to upgrade in the future, but the cash flow isn't there yet.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy A33 Budget Phone Gets An Update

Samsung revealed the Galaxy A33 phone Thursday as part of the company's Galaxy A event, which also showcased the $450 Galaxy A53 5G. Images of the cheaper Galaxy phone were leaked Tuesday, and the Thursday event confirmed that it will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and stereo speakers. The...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
Digital Trends

Intel beats AMD in bid to release next beastly gaming CPU

AMD has been beaten to the punch as Intel has officially announced the release date of the upcoming Core i9-12900KS, a desktop CPU to rival the best processors on the current market. Set to arrive on April 5, the new CPU will hit the shelves over two weeks before the...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Acer gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $350 off today

It’s hard to call yourself a gamer without some top-notch gaming hardware, and if you’re in the market for some gaming PC deals or gaming laptop deals, one of the best you’ll find is on the Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop. You can currently get one at Best Buy for just $1,000, which is a $350 savings from its regular price of $1,350, and it pairs well with any of our gaming monitor deals. One free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is also included with your purchase. This is a limited-time offer and the clock is ticking, so hurry over to Best Buy to grab this awesome gaming laptop while this deal lasts.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

20 Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPUs stolen from warehouse in Russia

In a quiet heist gone wrong, 20 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards have been stolen from a Russian warehouse, allegedly by its employees. Worth around $38,000, the graphics cards were successfully stolen, but there is no happy ending for the alleged thieves. Buying a graphics card is difficult...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
pocketnow.com

Check out the latest savings available on Alienware gaming laptops

You can score outstanding savings on tons of Alienware gaming products, starting with the Alienware x17 R1 that now receives a $450 discount, which means you can purchase one for $1,930. This will get you a new and powerful gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

First Intel Arc GPUs to launch in laptops this month

With bated breath we've awaited the launch of Intel's discrete graphics card range, and now it's finally around the corner. At least for gaming laptops. A holding page on the official Intel website is teasing the Arc GPU launch event for the 30th of March at 8 AM pacific time. This event will only feature laptop GPUs for now, but it's still the start of a new future for Intel hardware.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Intel Arc A-Series GPUs to Launch on March 30

As promised at CES, Intel will launch its mobile family of Intel Arc A-series GPUs in Q1 2022, and the date has been set for Wednesday, March 30. Lisa Pearce, Vice President and General Manager for the Visual Compute Group, posted the news on Intel's community site, and added some further interesting nuggets, such as what level of performance users should expect from the first Arc A-Series mobile GPU, and some outline information about Project Endgame.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Intel to Detail Arc Ray-Tracing, XeSS Tech at GDC 2022

Intel will use this year's Games Developers Conference (GDC) to shed light on its upcoming Arc Alchemist family of graphics cards. As part of the GDC schedule, Intel will host multiple sessions related to ray tracing and Xe SuperSampling (XeSS) solutions. A session entitled "A Quick Guide to Intel's Ray-Tracing Hardware" promises to walk users through Intel's implementation, as well as the "how" and the "why" of the company's approach.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Intel Arc Alchemist laptop makes brief premature appearance

An online retailer appears to have prematurely put a laptop equipped with Intel’s upcoming Arc Alchemist graphics card up for sale. B&H Photo Video listed the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro on its website before realizing the error and pulling it. However, before it did so, images of the listing that were taken all but confirmed it will be one of the first products to ship with Intel’s discrete GPU, which will be introduced on March 30.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy