Evansville, IN

Overnight fire causes damage to a house’s upper level

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An overnight fire damages an Evansville home.

This was near the Deaconess Hospital Midtown Campus. Firefighters say when they got to the scene, there was fire in the back of the home, and on the second floor.

We’re told the damage was limited to the upper level, no word on what caused that fire.

WEHT/WTVW

