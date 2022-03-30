ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Six people confirmed dead in I-81 pile-up crash

By Vivian Muniz
 2 days ago

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have confirmed six people have died due to the pile-up crash on I-81 that occurred Monday .

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police say more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Helicopters had to be used in the extraction of some patients.

Those who were not injured were taken to the Wegman’s Distribution Center in the nearby Highbridge Business Park and then taken to the Goodwill Fire Company in Minersville.

The incident was caused due to an active snow squall in the area of I-81 around 10:30 a.m. The roadway was opened Wednesday at 12:30 a.m.

Identities of the victims will be released once the families have been notified.

State police are continuing their investigation of the crash.

