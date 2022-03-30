Beyoncé’s Close-Up Photos of Her Curves in Her Oscars Dress Are Bringing Us to Our Knees

Click here to read the full article.

Beyoncé is a master at creating a moment on Instagram — she doesn’t post too often, but when she does, it’s major. That’s exactly what she did on Wednesday when she dropped the most stunning photos from her Gold Party outfit on her social media account.

The Oscars afterparty is so ultra-private that there isn’t a red carpet , so that’s why we had to wait for Beyoncé to share the images herself. Her personal photographer took the most gorgeous photos with the perfect glowing lighting to show off her beautiful curves. Dripping in diamonds around her neck, her sheer gown was bedazzled with strategically placed crystals that left very little to the imagination. And because she’s Beyoncé, there’s no caption needed — she’s letting her snapshots do all the talking for her.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

That wasn’t the “Crazy in Love” singer’s only Oscars look. She had two other wardrobe changes — a dress by David Koma for the opening performance, and a Valentino Haute Couture gown to celebrate her night as a nominee for Best Original Song for King Richard . The tennis-themed outfits were also decked out with “ over 9 million dollars of jewelry ” by jeweler-to-the-stars, Lorraine Schwartz, according to Page Six Style.

Even though Beyoncé didn’t go home with the Oscar on Sunday, she definitely won the night with her carefully planned gowns. There is not one detail that wasn’t well thought out — from the tennis-ball yellow shades of the dress in support of Serena and Venus Williams to the sexy afterparty look that must have turned every head in the room. That’s why Beyoncé is the queen, she knows how to make a moment magical.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos from the 2022 Oscars after-parties.