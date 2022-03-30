Memorial sought for workers killed in East Chicago bridge collapse

BOSTON (CBS) – Police confirmed the man killed Saturday during a partial collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston was Peter Monsini of South Easton. The 51-year-old demolition worker was operating a smaller sized piece of equipment, possibly jackhammering, when the floor came crashing down. Monsini fell from the ninth floor and died. Debris could be seen on top of the equipment after it fell to the ground below. Monsini was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4. he aftermath of the partial collapse at the Government Center garage on Saturday evening. (Photo Credit: Tim Cappalli) On Sunday, a Boston Fire Department ladder truck was used by inspectors to get a closer look at the garage. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted Sunday about the Monsini’s death. “Boston mourns the life of a construction worker lost in a horrible tragedy at the Government Center garage construction site. Our hearts are with his family & loved ones. We’re working closely with authorities to investigate. Work is suspended onsite until further notice,” Wu said. Traffic has been impacted in the area following the collapse. Boston Police posted a list of several streets that will be closed Sunday night.

5 DAYS AGO