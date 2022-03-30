ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puppy missing from car after armed robberies; ‘extremely dangerous’ suspects may be in Illinois

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WBBM) — A 16-month-old puppy is missing after an armed robbery and a series of car break-ins in Wisconsin, and police are searching for two suspects with ties to Chicago. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack spoke to the dog’s owner who desperately wants his pet back....

Police looking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a case of armed robbery. Police say the latest incident took place on Saturday in the areas of Linden Street, Crown Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Police say they are looking to question the suspect about several incidents […]
SCRANTON, PA
Man wanted in gunpoint robberies in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday asked for help from the public in finding a man linked to armed robberies on Western Avenue in Beverly. At least one of the robberies, at 11:15 p.m. Dec. 29, took place in the 9900 block of South Western Avenue, outside a Shell gas station convenience store. Surveillance footage shows the man in the plaid jacket swipe a few items from the gas station convenience store, then rush outside and rob a man at gunpoint outside his car. Another robbery happened on the same block at 11:39 p.m. Feb. 20. Further details on that incident were not released. The suspect was described as a Black male between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a heavyset build. He was last wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, a black ski mask, a black and gray plaid jacket with ripped chest pockets, black sweat pants, and tan construction boots. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 745-0620, or make an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Know them? ASU police searching for armed robbery suspects

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona State University Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery. The robbery occurred in the Novus Parking Structure on the Tempe campus on November 10, 2021. ASU police said the robbery involved three suspects and...
TEMPE, AZ
A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
Chicago man charged with stealing nearly $900,000 worth of vehicles at Crystal Lake car dealership

Detectives have identified and charged a Chicago man with stealing 13 high-end cars, worth almost $900,000, from a car dealership in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann said numerous vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the 600 block of West Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake on July 11 and […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
Police charge 2 after armed robbery in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police have charged two men after an armed robbery in Allentown Monday. Around 1:40 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of 2nd and Gordon Streets for a report of an armed robbery to two pedestrians, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. A...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL

