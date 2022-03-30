ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

De Bromhead heavyweights heading to Punchestown

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EiGoK_0euGA0IM00

Henry de Bromhead has confirmed Honeysuckle and Minella Indo firmly on course to round off their campaigns at the Punchestown Festival.

The remarkable Honeysuckle stretched her unbeaten record to 15 with a brilliant defence of her crown in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and will bid to repeat the feat in the Punchestown equivalent.

Minella Indo proved no match for stablemate A Plus Tard when bidding for back-to-back victories in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

But with A Plus Tard now put away for the summer, and November’s Betfair Chase his likely next port of call, De Bromhead is hoping Minella Indo can enjoy another day in the sun in the Punchestown Gold Cup.

He said: “A Plus Tard seems great – we’ve been delighted with him since he came back from Cheltenham.

“The Thompsons (owners) are keen to focus on the Gold Cup again next year and we’ll probably go down the same route – we feel if it ain’t broke, we won’t try to fix it.

“I’m delighted with how all the horses came back from Cheltenham really, apart from Bob Olinger who was a bit tight, so we’re working on him.

“Indo and Honey are great and that (Punchestown) is the plan. Indo deserves a big one this season and Honey was brilliant in Cheltenham and has come out of it brilliant, so we’re looking forward to running her at Punchestown.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AgEGt_0euGA0IM00
Aidan Coleman celebrates after winning the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Put The Kettle On (David Davies/Jockey Club) (PA Archive)

One stable star who has seemingly run her last race for De Bromhead is Put The Kettle On.

Fifth when defending her crown in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham, the admirable mare is set to go under the hammer at next week’s Goffs Aintree Sale.

De Bromhead added: “The syndicate have decided to sell her as she’s got such a value as a broodmare, so she’s going to go to Aintree for the sale on the Thursday evening.

“She’s actually still able to race away, but we just think that she’s at that stage of her career where it might be a better option for her in time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
newschain

Honeysuckle facing ‘biggest test’ insists Henry de Bromhead

Honeysuckle could go off the shortest price since Istabraq won the last of his three titles in 2000 when she defends her Unibet Champion Hurdle crown at Cheltenham on Tuesday. Aidan O’Brien’s legendary performer was 8-15 when completing his big-race hat-trick. Honeysuckle is 8-13 with many bookmakers which is a shade shorter than Buveur D’Air, who was 4-6 when winning for a second time in 2018.
SPORTS
newschain

Henry De Bromhead hails ‘unreal’ repeat of Cheltenham double

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore were coming back down to earth on Monday as they reflected on last week’s Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup victories at Cheltenham. For De Bromhead it was the second year in succession he had won both feature races, as well as providing the Gold Cup runner-up in Minella Indo.
WORLD
newschain

Punchestown possibility for Marie’s Rock

Punchestown is a possible next port of call for Marie’s Rock following her victory in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Though connections of the Nicky Henderson-trained seven-year-old have yet to discuss plans since her success on the opening day of the showpiece meeting, another Grade One target could be on the agenda in the shape of the Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle next month.
ANIMALS
newschain

Mouthwatering clash between Cheltenham stars at Punchestown still in the mix

Connections of Constitution Hill are likely to consider next month’s Punchestown Festival for the ultra-impressive Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner. Owner Michael Buckley has yet to speak to trainer Nicky Henderson – but revealed his brilliant prospect will “probably” be given entries in both the Champion Novice Hurdle and the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavyweights#Cheltenham Gold Cup#Betfair Chase
newschain

De Bromhead convinced Bob Olinger did not show his best

Henry de Bromhead is to give Bob Olinger a thorough check-up after having reason to believe he under-performed after being left the Turners Novices’ Chase at his mercy at Cheltenham. The seven-year-old was struggling some 12 lengths behind Galopin Des Champs when that horse dramatically fell at the final...
SPORTS
newschain

Paisley Park set for Punchestown assignment

Paisley Park will skip Aintree in favour of a first trip to Ireland for the Grade One Champion Stayers Hurdle at next month’s Punchestown Festival. The Emma Lavelle-trained 10-year-old ran a fine race in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Thursday, finishing third to Flooring Porter and Thyme Hill in a bid to regain the crown he claimed in 2019, being beaten a nose for second.
WORLD
newschain

Punchestown target for Bardenstown Lad

John McConnell has the Punchestown Festival in mind for Bardenstown Lad following his excellent effort at Cheltenham. The Grade One Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle could be next on the agenda next month for the seven-year-old, having put in good late work to finished third behind The Nice Guy Friday’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.
WORLD
newschain

Punchestown a possible port of call for Mrs Milner

Mrs Milner could bid for Grade One glory at Punchestown and make up for an unlucky run at Cheltenham. The seven-year-old, trained by Paul Nolan, was creeping into contention when she was badly hampered when two horses came down at the second last. Though she finished with a flourish, her...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Bandey mulling Punchestown trip for Diesel D’Allier

Richard Bandey will consider a cross-country chase at next month’s Punchestown Festival for Diesel D’Allier following his highly-creditable run at Cheltenham. The nine-year-old grey was the first British-trained horse home in the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham behind the Irish trio of Delta Work, Tiger Roll and Plan Of Attack in the three-and-three-quarter mile stamina test run in attritional conditions.
ANIMALS
newschain

Epatante among host of stars entered for day one of Aintree

Epatante could step up to two and a half miles for the first time in the Betway Aintree Hurdle at the Merseyside track on Thursday. The eight-year-old mare was runner-up to Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, having taken the prize in 2020. Trainer Nicky Henderson also...
SPORTS
newschain

Williams struggling to separate Scottish National hopes

Christian Williams is finding it difficult to split Kitty’s Light and Win My Wings as the stablemates prepare to lock horns in Saturday’s Coral Scottish Grand National. Kitty’s Light is the ante-post favourite for the Ayr marathon and would not be winning out of turn, having filled the runner-up spot in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby and Coral Trophy at Kempton in the past 12 months.
WORLD
newschain

Sacred Bridge on fact-finding mission at Leopardstown

Connections of Sacred Bridge expect to have a clearer idea of her potential ambitions for the rest of the season after Saturday’s Ballylinch Stud “Priory Belle” 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown. The daughter of Bated Breath looked every inch a top-class filly in the making in winning...
WORLD
newschain

Bookmakers reeling as every favourite wins at Ayr

Bookmakers were left counting the cost on the first day of the Scottish Grand National meeting at Ayr on Friday after all seven favourites on the card won. The combined odds of the winners was just short of 1,620-1. City Chief (11-8) set the ball rolling in the Ayrshire Hospice,...
SPORTS
newschain

El Bodegon set for one run before Derby challenge

El Bodegon is set to have one run before his ultimate aim of going for the Cazoo Derby at Epsom in June. James Ferguson is looking at the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, the Prix Greffulhe at Saint-Cloud or the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York as the stepping stone to glory in the premier Classic.
ANIMALS
newschain

L’Homme Presse not ruled out of Aintree action

L’Homme Presse needs plenty to go his way if he is to line up in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree on Friday, according to connections. The Venetia Williams-trained seven-year-old produced one of the finest displays of jumping ever witnessed at Cheltenham when landing the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase in deep ground last month.
ANIMALS
newschain

Bluegrass spearheads O’Brien’s latest Ballysax bid

Aidan O’Brien fires a twin assault in a bid to extend his remarkable record in the P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday. The Ballydoyle handler has farmed the Derby trial over the past couple of decades, with subsequent Epsom winners Galileo (2001) and High Chaparral (2002) among his 11 previous winners.
SPORTS
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England's Natasha Hunt returns against Italy

Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Scrum-half Natasha Hunt will make her first England appearance since November 2020 in Sunday's Women's Six Nations game in Italy. Hunt "stepped back" from international rugby...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy