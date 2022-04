The Junior League of Fort Smith will hold its annual Spring Market fundraiser April 1-2 at the ACHE Research Institute, 1000 Fianna Way, Fort Smith. Festivities will start at 6 p.m. Friday with an exclusive VIP dinner and preview party. Live music will be provided by the Jilia Jackson Band and a variety of wines and spirits will be available. Attendees will get early access to vendor offerings.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO