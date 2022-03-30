Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Adding Value to your Home & Home for Sale in Limestone

There are plenty of reasons why someone might consider renting out their house—it's a great way to make extra income, build assets, and gives property owners other options besides selling. Ellen Sykes, a broker with Coldwell Banker Warburg, notes that people often rent out their homes if they are making a temporary move or if they feel the selling market isn't in their favor. Instead of putting their home up for sale, "they'll wait for a more favorable time and make a little money to offset their expenses," Sykes says. No matter the reason, there are a few key steps to take to ensure the process is as smooth as possible—which is why we turned to the experts. Ahead, several brokers helped us curate a checklist to aid homeowners on their renting journey.

