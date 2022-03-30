Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Adding Value to your Home & Home for Sale in Limestone

SAN ANGELO, TX — This outstanding expansive, 5,522 sf home sits on a corner lot that is over 1.3 acres large. It is an amazing entertaining home with its large outdoor patio, pool and soothing water features, and tiki bar with cooking grill. There is still plenty of space for a garden, soccer game, and running room.
The over-sized four-car garage offers cover for all of your vehicles and storage, along with extra parking and a circle drive.
Downstairs there are huge living and dining spaces, an updated kitchen and 2 bedrooms. On the second floor there are 2 additional bedrooms, a large…
Comments / 0