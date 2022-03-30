ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone, TN

Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Adding Value to your Home & Home for Sale in Limestone

By Amy Lynn
wjhl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJHL) Courtney Stewart, realtor with Evans & Evans Real Estate tells us some...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
State
Tennessee State
City
Limestone, TN
Apartment Therapy

5 Home Finance Trends on Their Way Out, According to Real Estate Experts

The ever-changing real estate market has led to a lot of flux over the past two years. Things that people used to take for granted in the world of real estate — like shopping around for the best interest rate — seem to have fallen out of favor with both hopeful homeowners and sellers. Here are a few real estate trends that have become less popular in the world of home finance, according to the pros.
REAL ESTATE
marthastewart.com

How to Rent Out Your Home, According to Real Estate Agents

There are plenty of reasons why someone might consider renting out their house—it's a great way to make extra income, build assets, and gives property owners other options besides selling. Ellen Sykes, a broker with Coldwell Banker Warburg, notes that people often rent out their homes if they are making a temporary move or if they feel the selling market isn't in their favor. Instead of putting their home up for sale, "they'll wait for a more favorable time and make a little money to offset their expenses," Sykes says. No matter the reason, there are a few key steps to take to ensure the process is as smooth as possible—which is why we turned to the experts. Ahead, several brokers helped us curate a checklist to aid homeowners on their renting journey.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Home For Sale#Wjhl
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: Home with Pool and Tiki Bar

SAN ANGELO, TX — This outstanding expansive, 5,522 sf home sits on a corner lot that is over 1.3 acres large. It is an amazing entertaining home with its large outdoor patio, pool and soothing water features, and tiki bar with cooking grill. There is still plenty of space for a garden, soccer game, and running room. The over-sized four-car garage offers cover for all of your vehicles and storage, along with extra parking and a circle drive. Downstairs there are huge living and dining spaces, an updated kitchen and 2 bedrooms. On the second floor there are 2 additional bedrooms, a large…
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy