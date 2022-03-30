ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Coffee Chat April 4

By Name
corneliustoday.com
 2 days ago

March 30. Another Cornelius Coffee Chat will be held April 4...

www.corneliustoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wondermom

Coffee Mousse

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Coffee Mousse is a light and fluffy mousse and makes a quick and delicious coffee-flavored dessert. This mousse is very simple to make and only requires a few ingredients. If you love coffee recipes, this...
RECIPES
Thrillist

Oreo Has a New Coffee-Inspired Flavor Arriving in April

Oreo just doesn’t stop. The sandwich cookie maker recently introduced ice cream products, Chocolate Confetti Cake Oreos, and gluten-free Oreos. Now, the iconic cookie brand is slated to debut an all-new flavor in April: Mocha Caramel Latte. The new cookies feature chocolate, coffee, and caramel flavors that are reminiscent...
FOOD & DRINKS
WSLS

Kroger offers on-the-spot interviews on Tuesdays with new program

Kroger Mid-Atlantic is now hosting Talent Tuesdays as a new way for job seekers to learn about the company. The program also offers same-day interviews. It takes place every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at each Kroger store within the division. Those interested are encouraged to apply ahead...
JOBS
The Infatuation

Eightfold Coffee

Located in Echo Park, Eightfold doesn’t look like much on the outside, but it has developed a fairly rabid following for their excellent coffee. The vibe is unpretentious, and for being a small space, they utilize it well with desk-like tables, plenty of outlets, and free wifi. Warning for late-night coffee drinkers: they close at 5pm.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cornelius, NC
Lifestyle
City
Cornelius, NC
Calhoun County Journal

The Coffee Experience is Taken to A New Level at Redbird Coffee

Redbird Coffee hosted their first cupping event. If you are not a coffee connoisseur, you may not understand what cupping coffee is. Think wine tasting, but with coffee. It is actually a tool used by roasters and those in the commercial coffee world to help find defects in coffee. It can also be a fun night out for coffee lovers! The Calhoun County Journal attended this exclusive event that was hosted by Gary and Laura Humphreys, JM Lee, and Jerod Snider of Called Coffee. Gary explained that all coffees have a smell profile. Coffee producers often process huge quantities, and the higher the quantity the check for quality sometimes degrades. What roasters do is grind the coffee to actually take the coffee as a full bean to very small fresh ground batches. They smell the beans whole and ground and then smell again. They then add water and repeat the process of smelling the coffee. After a set time has gone by, you remove the top coating off the coffee and smell it again. The tasting process is next. This is similar to wine tasting because you slurp the coffee to get it all over the front and back of you mouth.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

QuickCheck Is Giving Out Free Coffee Every Week in March & April

QuickCheck is celebrating its 55th anniversary by doling out free cups of coffee every week for a couple of months. It’s a small thing, but it’s enough to get a lot of people interested in the celebration when it wouldn’t otherwise impact their life. The New Jersey-based...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy