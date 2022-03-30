ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, CT

Police: Repairs to close Valley Forge Road in Weston for a month

By Tara O'Neill
Norwalk Hour
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTON — A stretch of Valley Forge Road will be closed for about a month...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Gas leak closes roads in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies have closed roads due to a gas leak in the area of 5700 Isleta Blvd. North and Southbound lanes are closed as New Mexico Gas Company works to resolve the gas leak. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
WLNS

Police close Upper Peninsula road after cars go into ditch

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police closed a portion of an Upper Peninsula highway on Sunday morning after lake-effect snow and high winds caused slippery pavement and whiteout conditions, leaving numerous vehicles in a ditch. M-28 was closed between Marquette County and the Munising city limits, police said. The National Weather Service posted advisory […]
MUNISING, MI
WLWT 5

Police: Two roads closed due to structure fire in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A structure fire in Sharonville has closed down a section of Thornview Drive and Greensfelder lane. It started around 2 p.m. in the 3600 block of Greensfelder Lane. Sharonville Police and Fire are on the scene at this time. They ask that people please avoid the...
SHARONVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
KIMT

Water main repairs to close sections of two Mason City roads

MASON CITY, Iowa – Portions of two roads in Mason City will be closed Monday due to water main repairs. The city’s Operations & Maintenance Utility Crew will be shutting down 17th Street NE between Rhode Island and Kentucky Avenues and 23rd Street SW between Sunny Circle and South Washington Avenue.
MASON CITY, IA
WFMJ.com

Brookwood Road closed for three months at Market Street in Boardman

One road that is part of a busy Boardman intersection is now closed for three months as part of a traffic study conducted by the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT has shut down Brookwood at the intersection of Shields Road and Market Street to find out if it would improve safety at the intersection.
BOARDMAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Godfrey
Daily Local News

PennDOT to repair Airport Road Bridge over Route 30 in Valley Township

VALLEY — Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 28 on a project to repair the bridge carrying Airport Road over U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) in Valley Township, Chester County, due to deteriorated bridge deck joints, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Due to the nature of...
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MassLive.com

City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course

Springfield - The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course. The course will take place during the April vacation week at Milton Bradley Elementary School on 22 Mulberry St. Registration is required and space is limited. Persons 15 years of age and over can register for the course, which runs Tuesday, April 19 through Friday, April 22. An in-pool test will be given to all participants prior to the first day on April 13. Based on the results of the swim test, participants who pass will continue on to the full course. Cost for the program is $175 (cash or check only) Per person for city residents and $225 for non-city residents. All fees must be paid by the first day of the class.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy