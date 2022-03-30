Wild chase: Man accused of stealing car, nearly hitting officer and K-9, slamming into SUV

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A wild scene played out at the Family Dollar in Penn Hills after a man wanted for assaulting his girlfriend and stealing a car would not go quietly.

Police spotted 26-year-old Demonn Rayshawn Dunning in an SUV that had been reported stolen.

After following him into the Family Dollar parking lot and calling for backup, officers attempted to arrest Dunning. That’s when police say he struck one of their cruisers, backed up, then sped forward, nearly hitting an officer on foot and his K-9.

The scene didn’t end there. Police said Dunning sped out of the parking lot, and they followed him for about 10 minutes through Penn Hills, Wilkinsburg and eventually Homewood.

During their pursuit, police said Dunning was driving in an extremely reckless manner and on the wrong side of the road at times, all while running red lights and stop signs.

Dunning eventually slammed into an SUV and flipped it over at North Homewood Avenue and Bennett Street, police said. However, that crash didn’t put an end to the chase.

Police said Dunning ran from police, but a few blocks later, was ordered to the ground at gunpoint.

Dunning is facing 16 charges that include to aggravated assault, driving a vehicle without a valid license and carrying a firearm without a license.

©2022 Cox Media Group