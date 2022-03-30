ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Woman facing felony charges in connection to Oklahoma escapee

By Joshua Hoggard
 2 days ago

ALTUS, Okla. ( KFDX/KJTL ) — An Oklahoma woman is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the arrest of Oklahoma Department of Corrections escapee Frank Logan.

Shannon Longman, 39, of Edmond, Oklahoma, is facing the following felony charges:

  • Harboring a fugitive
  • Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction
  • Identity theft
  • False personification
  • Obtaining merchandise under false pretense

Longman is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail.

According to Altus Police Department Chief Tim Murphy, police discovered text messages between Logan and Longman shortly after Logan’s arrest.

Chief Murphy said the messages documented an arranged location where Longman would assist Logan from being apprehended.

RELATED: Oklahoma escapee back in custody

Logan, 56, escaped from the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, Oklahoma and was reported missing on Saturday, March 26. He was recaptured Tuesday morning, March 29 in Altus.

Longman and her vehicle were discovered in the parking lot of 2700 North Main Street around noon on Tuesday, March 29.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the vehicle and later arrested Longman. A backpack was located inside the vehicle containing men’s clothing and a handgun.

