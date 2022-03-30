Woman facing felony charges in connection to Oklahoma escapee

ALTUS, Okla. ( KFDX/KJTL ) — An Oklahoma woman is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the arrest of Oklahoma Department of Corrections escapee Frank Logan.

Shannon Longman, 39, of Edmond, Oklahoma, is facing the following felony charges:

Harboring a fugitive

Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction

Identity theft

False personification

Obtaining merchandise under false pretense

Longman is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail.

According to Altus Police Department Chief Tim Murphy, police discovered text messages between Logan and Longman shortly after Logan’s arrest.

Chief Murphy said the messages documented an arranged location where Longman would assist Logan from being apprehended.

Logan, 56, escaped from the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, Oklahoma and was reported missing on Saturday, March 26. He was recaptured Tuesday morning, March 29 in Altus.

Longman and her vehicle were discovered in the parking lot of 2700 North Main Street around noon on Tuesday, March 29.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the vehicle and later arrested Longman. A backpack was located inside the vehicle containing men’s clothing and a handgun.

