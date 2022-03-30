Police logs for March 31, 2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Fire Department and crews with Baltimore Gas & Electric are responding to a high-pressure gas main break in Reisterstown, the fire department said. The break is located near the intersection of Reisterstown and Nicodemus roads. The fire department said first responders are evacuating nearby businesses in the commercial corridor. Crews o/s for a high-pressure gas main break, Nicodemus Rd & Reisterstown Rd. Hazmat crews & @MyBGE have been dispatched. #BCoFD crews are evacuating nearby businesses. pic.twitter.com/gK0W3rs9E2 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 30, 2022 Reisterstown Road is closed between Hammershire Road and Highfalcon Road as hazmat crews and BGE workers continue to search for the break, Baltimore County Emergency Management said. There is no current timetable for the road to reopen. 2P UPDATE: Reisterstown Rd. between Hammershire Road and High Falcon Road is closed due to the gas main break. There is no current estimation time for reopening.https://t.co/zjFwNfdN41 — Baltimore County Emergency Management (@BaltCoEmergency) March 30, 2022

REISTERSTOWN, MD ・ 24 MINUTES AGO