Ron Howard to Direct Untitled Jim Henson Documentary for Disney

By Aidan King
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi-ho! Deadline reports that Academy Award winners Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are teaming up with the folks behind Disney Original Documentary to make a documentary chronicling the life and career of legendary Muppets creator Jim Henson. The film will be made with the full support of the Henson family, with...

collider.com

