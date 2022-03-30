ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, OH

Grand jury: No indictment for officers involved in fatal shooting of man during traffic stop in Monroe

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, Ohio — Five Monroe police officers involved in a deadly shooting will not face criminal charges. A Butler County grand jury has returned no indictment in the Feb. 11 fatal shooting of Dustin Booth, 35. Booth was shot and killed by officers after he was accused of...

