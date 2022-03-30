Please Enable JavaScript

More than 10 years have passed since Marc Andreessen quipped that “software is eating the world.” In that time, e-commerce has reached as much as a 15% share of retail and Amazon’s revenue alone grew from $60 to nearly $500 billion. In a show of just how much software is eating retail, longtime e-commerce holdout grocery joined the party in force in 2020, setting online sales on a trajectory toward 20% of total U.S. grocery consumption by 2026. But grocery’s software evolution has gone way beyond digital storefronts and online payment systems. With the help of AI, the e-commerce value offering is now shifting dramatically from being about “endless choices” to being about “just the choices that are exactly right for you.” In fact, I would argue that AI will disrupt retail even more in the next 10 years than did e-commerce over the previous 20. And grocery will be the tip of the spear. Here are some predictions for what to expect:

