Please Enable JavaScript

A HUGE new stimulus check worth $500 is set to be sent to half a million workers within days. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker revealed last week that low-income essential employees will be among the first people to get the stimulus check payments. The payments are part of the Essential Employee...
The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
KUTV — Farmers and ranchers are employing technology and innovation to feed the world. Smart technology in John Deere equipment helps farmers produce more with less, creating more successful crops while having a smaller impact on the land and environment. Chad Passman, Public & Industry Relations Manager at John...
The e-commerce world is getting smaller, and millennials are increasingly driving the trend. To address this, direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platform ESW announced an agreement with UPS that will speed up shipments of international e-commerce orders for its customers. ESW provides enterprise commerce solutions for brands, including compliance, data security, fraud...
Like all other transport modes, the freight rail industry has been seeking to develop advanced technologies not only to lower carbon emissions but also to further its market share. Explorations into deploying locomotives powered by batteries or hydrogen, as well as initiatives aimed at data sharing and improving network flows and supply chain visibility through improved data analysis, are just some of the actions currently underway by the freight rail industry.
Global logistics technology company Descartes has integrated its parcel and less-than-truckload solutions into its warehouse management systems to give customers a more seamless experience. The company announced last week that ShipRush, its multi-carrier parcel and LTL shipping solution, is now connected with its Descartes Peoplevox and Descartes pixi warehouse management...
After focusing on developing its technology and building use cases, middle-mile autonomous vehicle provider Gatik is ready to develop the ancillary items needed to accelerate adoption of its technology. Gatik announced on Monday a partnership with electric vehicle charging provider ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) to develop a charging ecosystem for...
More than 10 years have passed since Marc Andreessen quipped that “software is eating the world.” In that time, e-commerce has reached as much as a 15% share of retail and Amazon’s revenue alone grew from $60 to nearly $500 billion. In a show of just how much software is eating retail, longtime e-commerce holdout grocery joined the party in force in 2020, setting online sales on a trajectory toward 20% of total U.S. grocery consumption by 2026. But grocery’s software evolution has gone way beyond digital storefronts and online payment systems. With the help of AI, the e-commerce value offering is now shifting dramatically from being about “endless choices” to being about “just the choices that are exactly right for you.” In fact, I would argue that AI will disrupt retail even more in the next 10 years than did e-commerce over the previous 20. And grocery will be the tip of the spear. Here are some predictions for what to expect:
CAPE COD (CBS) — There is a secret behind a successful summer for your favorite beach town.
Seasonal workers typically pour into our area from around the world to help local businesses keep up with demand.
There is concern amongst coastal community leaders that this season, the well is running dry.
“Historically, that workforce was a college workforce, but a number of factors changed,” said State Senator Julian Cyr. He represents Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and most of Cape Cod. “Whether you are a person looking to make a life here for the season or year-round, you can’t find housing.”
Senator Cyr said demand for...
U.K.-based fashion rental platform By Rotation has raised $2.9 million (2.7 million euros) in seed funding as it prepares to expand to the U.S. As EU Startups reported Friday (April 1), the funding for this round was led by Redrice Ventures with participation from Closed Loop Partners, True Global, Magnus Rausing, Bill Holroyd CBE, DL, June Angelides MBE, Dinika Mahtani of Cherry VC, and Riccardo Pozzoli.
The Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST) has published a food safety guide for directors of companies in the sector. The group said it hopes to reinforce placement of food safety on the agenda of every board of directors involved with the production, processing, sale and supply of food to consumers.
Combining sales and marketing elements can help create a cohesive customer experience and enable resource-sharing, lowering the cost of promoting your business. Conventionally, sales and marketing are seen as separate activities. Marketing aims to generate awareness of a company and its products and services. Sales aims to turn that awareness into a purchase.
**Content brought to you in partnership with HomeTrust Bank.**. Whether you’re taking on more jobs or incorporating more technology into your fleet, it’s time to add heavy equipment to your construction business. A larger excavator or skid steer and more advanced technology can help construction companies take on bigger jobs and complete them faster. Growing a business and its assets can seem daunting at first, but with the right strategy and partners in place, it can be a rewarding experience. Equipment financing can be the ideal solution for construction businesses needing to expand.
Real-time loyalty offers and AI-driven content are among the marketing trends that businesses need to consider to thrive, experts told CO—. Brands have become more adept at driving sales transactions via social media by leveraging influencers to build consumer trust. Consumers are online 24/7, which is leading companies to...
“We’ve seen rapid growth in the NFT ecosystem over the past year,” Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, told TechCrunch. “We think NFTs represent a new form of e-commerce.”. The idea of a small business is evolving from the traditional “brick-and-mortar mom-and-pop shops” to include other...
Yami wants to offer an authentic offering of Asian culture, tradition, and products to both Asian Americans and other Americans interested in Asian culture. Zhou noted that Yami provides more than 260,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across food, beauty, health, and home categories with over 4,000 brands. Yami announced Wednesday it...
Private investment in artificial intelligence more than doubled last year, according to Stanford University’s AI Index Report. It tracks and visualizes data about this tech, including business investment, software costs and research trends. The project is funded by groups like Google, research lab OpenAI and grantmaking foundation Open Philanthropy.
Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
Comments / 0