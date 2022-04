A former nurse has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in. Court after giving a patient a paralyzing drug instead of a sedative. RaDonda Vaught, 37, was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult, and found not guilty of reckless homicide, after giving a patient vecuronium instead of Versed in 2017. The switch ended up being a fatal one for 75-year-old Charlene Murphey after she suffered from a brain bleed days later.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO