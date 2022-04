CINCINNATI — An animal shelter in Cincinnati is currently at the highest level of capacity it's ever been at since it took over the Hamilton County shelter in August 2020. Cincinnati Animal CARE's has 175 dogs on site right now. The shelter's director of lifesaving operations, Meaghan Colville, said the shelter has 100 kennels that are indoor/outdoor and once they reach more than 100 dogs, the dogs have to stay in kennels that are smaller.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO