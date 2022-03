Karyn Owens has loved the outdoors ever since she was a little girl. In a childhood photo, she is pictured playing with a bright red toy barn, a tiny plastic farmer on a tractor at her feet. Maybe she didn’t know it then, but it turned out to be an omen of things to come. Always drawn to animals and nature, she is now a farmer, running nine acres on the outskirts of Fallston. ...

FALLSTON, NC ・ 32 MINUTES AGO