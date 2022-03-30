ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

How to Encourage an Entrepreneurial Mindset in Teens

By Kalpesh Patel
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep down, I believe all of us want to be entrepreneurs to some extent. However, following your passion and being your own boss often become deprioritized when compared to a consistent paycheck and stability. Many simply lack confidence and let fears take center stage, which is why a considerable portion (if...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

How Family Propelled These Black-Owned Small Businesses To Success

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. For many Black entrepreneurs, the support of family is crucial for success. From providing funding and encouragement to being the inspiration to start a business or partnering to transform an idea into reality, the role families can play in business success is truly special, and often essential.
SMALL BUSINESS
MyTexasDaily

5 female entrepreneurs share their tips for small business success

(BPT) - Sponsored by Office Depot. According to a report commissioned by American Express in 2019, there are approximately 13 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. One key element to these entrepreneurial accomplishments is having a mentor, according to a recent survey* of 1,013 female small business owners, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Office Depot. The survey also found that 3 out of 4 women entrepreneurs (75%) credited their mentor with the success of their business. And many, especially women of color, understand their importance as role models, with 39% of the women of color surveyed expressing interest in “inspiring other women” with their business. Eighty-two percent of these women also said they wanted their success to show others it is possible to overcome stigmas and social imbalances in order to be a successful business owner.
DALLAS, TX
Forbes

Four Practices To Boost Your Entrepreneurial Genius

Founder at Elivate and Part-Time Million Dollar Business. In today’s world, the word “genius” gets thrown around a lot in passing conversation, and it’s no wonder—with tech moguls changing the automotive and energy industries, continued and rapid advances in cellular and communication technology, and continued social focus on the single-person business model, it’s no surprise that people everywhere are trying to “tap in” to their entrepreneurial genius.
ECONOMY
Register Citizen

Take the Path Less Traveled to Unlock Your Full Potential

As a teenager, I was one of those annoying students who would wait until the day before an exam to study, then cram for six hours straight. I saw good grades as something I knew I could get, but they held little value for me. But in my final year...
YOUTUBE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneurial Mindset#Social Media Marketing#Advertising#Ey Lrb#Ja Worldwide#The U S Census Bureau#Digital
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Ansley Real Estate Leads with Creativity and an Entrepreneurial Approach

Symbiosis in the real estate industry is a beautiful thing. Leadership with a clear vision, the tools and guidance to execute that vision and agents committed to make it all a reality…those are the cornerstones of success for Ansley Real Estate. In December of 2015, a small band of intrepid entrepreneurs led by Bonneau Ansley and Julie Harris, planted a flag and established a company to provide an exceptional experience for clients and agents. The company flourished, and Lane McCormack joined the team in 2018 and became COO. Her twenty four years of experience developed in the trenches, not sitting behind a desk. Lane served two lengthy tours as managing broker for other companies and held several key positions with local, state and national boards. She serves on the Professional Standards Committee at the Georgia Association of Realtors, was the 2016 President of the Atlanta REALTORS Association, 2014 REALTOR of the Year and most recently received the E.A Isakson Award in 2020 for recognition as an industry leader. Lane is also the Qualifying Broker for Ansley Real Estate; ultimately responsible for everything the firm does. Ansley offices are found from the North Georgia Mountains to the coast; from Atlanta to the northern suburbs. Developer services works with and represents numerous projects currently under construction. Ansley’s growth is remarkable; 2020 sales exceed $1.8 billion and 2021 sales exceeded a staggering $2.8 billion. Average agent volume for 2021 was a mindboggling $9.5 million. In 2021, Ansley Academy was created. This credentialed, state approved school is unique to Ansley; no other local real estate firm offers this. Classes hone the skills of every Ansley agent which ensures the best possible outcome for every client. Communication skills are critical to success and every agent knows that they can reach out to any broker at any time. Ansley embraced and excels in advertising; Julie built a comprehensive marketing arm focused on helping agents and their clients shine. Completely in house from design to execution, this team produces both digital and flat print marketing material. Unique pieces like the Quarterly Market Report and the Ansley Collection are prepared both digitally and in print. Julie’s group is a critical front facing asset for Ansley Real Estate and an indispensable part of every agent’s success. How a company adapts to change ultimately decides its fate. Under the proven leadership of Bonneau, Lane and Julie, Ansley Real Estate doubled in size, expanded outside of the metro area, navigated though Covid and completed over $4.6 billion in closed sales between 2020 and 2021. Ansley is committed to the community. Since 2017, a portion of all sales goes to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Agent and company contributions total over $400,000 across various entities including Palliative Care, Canines for Kids, the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Behavioral Health, and more. As Ansley matures, the experienced and savvy leadership team continues to gel and provide the guidance and resources for agents to keep raising the bar.
ATLANTA, GA
Aspen Times

Teen Spotlight: The pandemic shifted our mindsets — but we can shift them back, too

So much of the COVID-19 conversation over the past two years has focused on mask mandates, case counts and overall deaths. But throughout that time, people have also struggled with mental health — something they’ll continue to face even as mask mandates end, case counts drop and public health officials start to approach COVID as an endemic virus like the flu rather than a pandemic.
ASPEN, CO
Fortune

The shocking salary packages getting hauled in by Harvard, Stanford, and Wharton MBAs

Of all the reasons to pursue an MBA, earning a salary increase remains top of mind for business school candidates, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council’s 2021 Prospective Students Survey. Many business school students—especially those who earn a degree from a top-ranked program—reap the benefits directly after graduation. In fact, some elite business school grads are earning pay packages of more than $300,000 right out of the gate.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
@growwithco

Develop an Inexpensive Sales Strategy

These sales strategies focus on building long-term customer value for your startup from day one. There are plenty of affordable marketing tools and resources that can help build awareness of your new business. But as your customer moves through the sales funnel, it takes a little more effort — and a solid sales strategy — to close the final purchase.
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

Why Babies Look: Understanding Social Referencing

You may have heard that infants’ cries have different meanings like hunger, pain, startled, wet, and so on. Did you know that this is also the case with how a toddler looks towards their parents?. The looks that a toddler shares with a parent can have various meanings and...
KIDS
GreenwichTime

Visa creates program to help content creators to develop NFT's

Millions of people and small businesses create content for their social networks every day. Some bet that this is their main source of income and Visa has launched a program in the United States to support them. According to the financial services multinational, there are around 50 million artists (musicians, photographers, videographers, fashion designers and filmmakers) who participate in a market estimated at $100 billion dollars. Additionally, content creators are one of the fastest growing small business categories each year.
BUSINESS
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Culture in Parenting Science

Cross cultural parenting science has its unique set of challenges. These challenges involve unmatched measurements, limited methodological designs, and non-availability of representative samples. It is essential to focus on cross-cultural parenting science to have suitable developmental models. Models relating to parenting science need to be culturally sensitive. What is the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Entrepreneur

The Future Of Wellness Brands In India

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The largest change in mindset that the 21st century has witnessed is probably the perception of wellness. Never in human history was wellness such a sought after outcome by such a large portion of the population. During most of human history, specific fitness and wellness activities have remained confined to specialist groups, while the remaining population thought of the impact of their lifestyle on their daily wellness as a natural occurrence.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Here’s how women in tech can break the bias and be their own advocates

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While there’s been meaningful progress, cultural and societal expectations continue to have a dampening effect on the number of women in leadership positions. Less representation at...
SOCIETY
World Economic Forum

How policymakers can help us address future economic challenges

At the request of President Macron, a commission has investigated the main challenges facing the current global economy, and suggested solutions for its future. Climate change, inequality and demographic change were established as the three greatest challenges. Policy recommendations include effective carbon pricing, taxation aimed to reduce inequality and flexible...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy