How to Encourage an Entrepreneurial Mindset in Teens

Symbiosis in the real estate industry is a beautiful thing. Leadership with a clear vision, the tools and guidance to execute that vision and agents committed to make it all a reality…those are the cornerstones of success for Ansley Real Estate. In December of 2015, a small band of intrepid entrepreneurs led by Bonneau Ansley and Julie Harris, planted a flag and established a company to provide an exceptional experience for clients and agents. The company flourished, and Lane McCormack joined the team in 2018 and became COO. Her twenty four years of experience developed in the trenches, not sitting behind a desk. Lane served two lengthy tours as managing broker for other companies and held several key positions with local, state and national boards. She serves on the Professional Standards Committee at the Georgia Association of Realtors, was the 2016 President of the Atlanta REALTORS Association, 2014 REALTOR of the Year and most recently received the E.A Isakson Award in 2020 for recognition as an industry leader. Lane is also the Qualifying Broker for Ansley Real Estate; ultimately responsible for everything the firm does. Ansley offices are found from the North Georgia Mountains to the coast; from Atlanta to the northern suburbs. Developer services works with and represents numerous projects currently under construction. Ansley’s growth is remarkable; 2020 sales exceed $1.8 billion and 2021 sales exceeded a staggering $2.8 billion. Average agent volume for 2021 was a mindboggling $9.5 million. In 2021, Ansley Academy was created. This credentialed, state approved school is unique to Ansley; no other local real estate firm offers this. Classes hone the skills of every Ansley agent which ensures the best possible outcome for every client. Communication skills are critical to success and every agent knows that they can reach out to any broker at any time. Ansley embraced and excels in advertising; Julie built a comprehensive marketing arm focused on helping agents and their clients shine. Completely in house from design to execution, this team produces both digital and flat print marketing material. Unique pieces like the Quarterly Market Report and the Ansley Collection are prepared both digitally and in print. Julie’s group is a critical front facing asset for Ansley Real Estate and an indispensable part of every agent’s success. How a company adapts to change ultimately decides its fate. Under the proven leadership of Bonneau, Lane and Julie, Ansley Real Estate doubled in size, expanded outside of the metro area, navigated though Covid and completed over $4.6 billion in closed sales between 2020 and 2021. Ansley is committed to the community. Since 2017, a portion of all sales goes to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Agent and company contributions total over $400,000 across various entities including Palliative Care, Canines for Kids, the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Behavioral Health, and more. As Ansley matures, the experienced and savvy leadership team continues to gel and provide the guidance and resources for agents to keep raising the bar.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 DAYS AGO